CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 688.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,349 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $133.13 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a market cap of $256.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

