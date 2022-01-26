CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after purchasing an additional 272,254 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $372.65 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $278.95 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

