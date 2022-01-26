CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several analysts have commented on CVAC shares. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CureVac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 13.8% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in CureVac by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. CureVac has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

