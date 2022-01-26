Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.30

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.35. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 321,364 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 0.01.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 170,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.