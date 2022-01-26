Cubic Asset Management LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. Ventas’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.