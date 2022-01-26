Cubic Asset Management LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

