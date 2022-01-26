Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $166,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 112,497 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.45%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.