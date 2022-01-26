Cubic Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,951 shares of company stock worth $659,698. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

