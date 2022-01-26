Crust 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008310 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00365250 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

