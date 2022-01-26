Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Trading Down 18%

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) traded down 18% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 1,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 16,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and development company, which explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The firm holds interest in the following business operations: Leones, Tierra del Fuego, and Chanares Herrados. The company was founded by Hal Kettleson on March 16, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

