Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Down to $18.86

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.86, but opened at $17.01. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 3,215 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $5,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 135.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.