Crestline Management LP Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.44. 2,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,795. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

