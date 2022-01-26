Crestline Management LP Makes New $5.12 Million Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth $149,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJRD opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.42. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

