Crestline Management LP Invests $6.70 Million in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 220,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,000. Commercial Metals makes up about 0.6% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Crestline Management LP owned 0.18% of Commercial Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $26,664,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 62.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after acquiring an additional 486,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 408,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after purchasing an additional 388,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

