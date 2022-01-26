Crestline Management LP Has $388.72 Million Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Crestline Management LP cut its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,705,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,442 shares during the quarter. Denali Therapeutics accounts for 36.6% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Crestline Management LP owned 6.31% of Denali Therapeutics worth $388,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 90,373 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,068,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNLI opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 240.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

