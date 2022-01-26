Crestline Management LP Buys 6,540 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $303.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.37. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

