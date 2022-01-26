Crestline Management LP Boosts Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Arcosa worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arcosa by 16.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 483,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $679,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 173.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 26.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after acquiring an additional 222,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 13.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,823,000 after acquiring an additional 130,637 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

