Credit Suisse Group Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $50.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CFG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

NYSE:CFG opened at $51.61 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

