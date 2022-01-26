Credit Suisse AG Sells 117,304 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,536,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,304 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $191,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,977,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,441,000 after buying an additional 507,397 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

