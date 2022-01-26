Credit Suisse AG Has $169.34 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of Ecolab worth $169,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $184.84 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

