Creative Planning Sells 472 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Repligen were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $185.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.63. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

