Creative Planning Sells 241 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter valued at $308,000.

Shares of REMX opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $126.01.

