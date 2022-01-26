Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zendesk by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $31,625,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,596 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,870. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Zendesk stock opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.52. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.