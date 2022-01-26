Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $64.91.

