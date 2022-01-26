Creative Planning Has $500,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $69.27.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.