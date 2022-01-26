Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average of $138.36. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

