Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 110,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNNRU. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $746,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,671,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,353,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,964,000.

Shares of BNNRU stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. Banner Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

