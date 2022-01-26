Cowen AND Company LLC Takes $857,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,815,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth $33,352,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 900,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 270,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

RSX stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.