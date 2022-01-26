Cowen AND Company LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Frontier Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of FRON stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

