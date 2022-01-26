Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $416,000 in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the second quarter worth $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CONX by 94.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONX by 30.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONX in the second quarter worth $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

CONX stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82. CONX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

