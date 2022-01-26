Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €62.00 ($70.45) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.69 ($76.92).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV stock opened at €50.92 ($57.86) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €49.30 ($56.02) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($71.86). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.