Costco Wholesale Co. Same Store Sales Grow 14.5% in December, Stock Climbs by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales rose 14.5% in the month of December. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $477.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $535.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.65. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

