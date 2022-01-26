Cosmos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.01 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $10.09 billion and $2.01 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $35.22 or 0.00091927 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,179.98 or 0.99661564 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00021881 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00029493 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.07 or 0.00438703 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars.

