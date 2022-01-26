Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

