Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNR remained flat at $$14.66 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.01. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.