Cormark Comments on Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABX. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.92.

ABX stock opened at C$24.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$30.65.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 60,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.