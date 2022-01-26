CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,641,000 after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,991,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,872,000 after acquiring an additional 144,576 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.02.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

