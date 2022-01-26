Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.58

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 275,179 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 211.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a civil infrastructure company

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

