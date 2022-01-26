Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $237.39

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $237.39 and last traded at $237.39, with a volume of 282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.63.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.90. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -791.30 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -920.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

