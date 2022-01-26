ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,629,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,744,079 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $855,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,785,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 81,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 104,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.