Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,529 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,529 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $125.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average is $159.22. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,679 shares of company stock worth $80,663,341. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

