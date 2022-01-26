Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,854 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.07.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $588.23 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $481.05 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $678.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

