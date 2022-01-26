Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Zuora at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZUO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196 in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

