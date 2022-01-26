Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.52 Million in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,118 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

