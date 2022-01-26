Comparing Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Lottery.com has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.5% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Domo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com N/A 2,993.27% 9.50% Domo -36.14% N/A -42.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lottery.com and Domo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com N/A N/A -$3.17 million N/A N/A Domo $210.18 million 6.32 -$84.63 million ($2.81) -14.49

Lottery.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Domo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lottery.com and Domo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 2 0 3.00 Domo 0 0 5 0 3.00

Lottery.com presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 234.82%. Domo has a consensus target price of $99.40, suggesting a potential upside of 144.05%. Given Lottery.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than Domo.

Summary

Lottery.com beats Domo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. Trident Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

