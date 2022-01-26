Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $56.99 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commvault Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 115.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.