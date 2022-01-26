Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of CBU traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.68. 308,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,745. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $64.24 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,371,000 after buying an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,033,000 after buying an additional 137,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after buying an additional 765,439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Community Bank System by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,400,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

