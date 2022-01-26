Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 928 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Oxford Industries worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after acquiring an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 261,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

OXM opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

