Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

NYMT opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

