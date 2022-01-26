Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after purchasing an additional 592,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after acquiring an additional 711,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,116,000 after acquiring an additional 562,643 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.93.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.